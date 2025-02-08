Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Trading Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40. 1,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Wizz Air Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger air transportation services. The company offers on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Northwest Asia. As of 31 March 2024, it operated a fleet of 208 aircraft, connecting approximately 200 destinations for 924 routes in 50 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.