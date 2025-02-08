Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 536.50 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 538 ($6.67). Approximately 72,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 90,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.70).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Mpac Group is a global leader in packaging automation solutions supplying high speed packaging solutions and related support services and systems, primarily to the healthcare, food & beverage and clean energy sectors.
The business is focused on the creation of global automated manufacturing solutions that make and package the products millions of people worldwide depend on.
Mpac Group is an international company listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker MPAC.
