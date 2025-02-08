Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 22.1% – Time to Sell?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 3,033,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the average daily volume of 372,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Lion One Metals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market cap of C$83.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43.
About Lion One Metals
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
