TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Salesforce from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.63.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $2,089,882.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,705,195. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,758.58. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock worth $384,366,700. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $325.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average is $299.87. The stock has a market cap of $311.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

