Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 112,896.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $914.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $787.62. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.76.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,144,250. The trade was a 25.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,517 shares of company stock valued at $285,805,037. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

