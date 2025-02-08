SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 1,981 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Baird R W cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.86.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $294.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.73 and a 200-day moving average of $290.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

