Head-To-Head Analysis: Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) & Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) and Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Digital Health Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 54.89% 12.69% 6.52% Digital Health Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Digital Health Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Digital Health Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Digital Health Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Digital Health Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Digital Health Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Digital Health Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $367.74 million 4.97 $231.01 million $2.55 8.10 Digital Health Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Health Acquisition.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Digital Health Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

