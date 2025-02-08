Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.67 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 58.75 ($0.73). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.74), with a volume of 218,968 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84. The company has a market capitalization of £175.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is 952.38%.

Tharisa Plc is an integrated resource group, dual listed in London and Johannesburg and produces platinum group metals and chrome concentrates from the Tharisa mine in South Africa. Uniquely positioned through its vertical structure incorporating processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics, Tharisa is a low cost producer, using technology and innovation to maximise stakeholder returns through exploitation of mineral resources in a responsible manner.

