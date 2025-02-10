Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $205.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.28. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

