Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 2,991 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 131.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $89,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,401,984.10. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock valued at $187,654,829 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

