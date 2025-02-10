SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $585.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $501.24 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.