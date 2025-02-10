Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

HON stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

