ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $98.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.15. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

