Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $22.41 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $294.39 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.70 and its 200 day moving average is $290.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.86.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

