Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,174 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 1,344,215 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089,385 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after buying an additional 1,045,592 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

