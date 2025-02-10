Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 454 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $408.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.47 and its 200 day moving average is $384.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

