Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 7,348 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

