Quilter Plc Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

