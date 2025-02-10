Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $32.49 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $32,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $120.45 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.