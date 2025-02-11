Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 71 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $308.22 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.