Desjardins Reiterates “C$130.00” Price Target for EQB (TSE:EQB)

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$130.00 price objective by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cormark lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$107.54. 17,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,302. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$78.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.11.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

