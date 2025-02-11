Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 11th (ACAD, ALKS, AMPE, AVDL, AXSM, AZZ, BHVN, BIIB, BKSC, BYFC)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 11th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN). They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). They issued a hold rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

