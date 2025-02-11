Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 11th (ACAD, ALKS, AMPE, AVDL, AXSM, AZZ, BHVN, BIIB, BKSC, BYFC)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 11th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN). They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX). The firm issued a hold rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN). They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). They issued a hold rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

