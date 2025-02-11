SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.71. 12,132,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 55,219,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,579,185.92. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,907 shares in the company, valued at $890,583.21. This trade represents a 21.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after acquiring an additional 143,487 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 982,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

