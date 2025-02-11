Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,807 ($34.69) and last traded at GBX 2,799 ($34.59), with a volume of 5176492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,751 ($34.00).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.89) to GBX 2,600 ($32.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($36.58) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,690 ($33.24).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,698.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,533.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,678.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.21. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,789.47%.

In related news, insider Dominic Blakemore sold 119,821 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,692 ($33.27), for a total value of £3,225,581.32 ($3,986,136.09). Also, insider Palmer Brown acquired 9,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,656 ($32.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,690.56 ($308,564.71). Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

