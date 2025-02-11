Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. 108,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 577,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $889.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,525,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 493,138 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in Five Point by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 163,647 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 3.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,168,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 957,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

