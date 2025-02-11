Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.23 and last traded at C$18.39, with a volume of 742912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

