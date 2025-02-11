Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 148,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 93,393 shares.The stock last traded at $55.44 and had previously closed at $55.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $789.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,682,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.