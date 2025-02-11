Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading 21.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 316,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 117,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Unigold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

