Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.90 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.47 ($0.40), with a volume of 832984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.75 ($0.39).

Made Tech Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £48.48 million, a PE ratio of -1,623.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.51.

Get Made Tech Group alerts:

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 0.71 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Made Tech Group had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Made Tech Group Plc will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.