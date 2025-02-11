Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,575 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $55,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after buying an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 304,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

