Collier Financial Invests $80,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collier Financial bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

