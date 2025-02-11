MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Releases Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 500.25 ($6.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 553.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £292.05 million, a PE ratio of 1,515.91 and a beta of 1.14. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 439.50 ($5.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 654 ($8.08).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder. Its two-bedroom homes start from circa £100,000. Gleeson’s vision is “Building Homes. Changing Lives”, prioritising areas where people need affordable housing the most.

