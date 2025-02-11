Latitude Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

