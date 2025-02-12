Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:APTO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 100,876,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,982. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

