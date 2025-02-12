Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 22.9 %
Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,282 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 2.22% of Aptose Biosciences worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Shopify Confirms Stock Uptrend, New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.