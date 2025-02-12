EOG Resources Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald F. Textor

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) recently disclosed in an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Donald F. Textor has chosen to retire from the company’s Board of Directors. In the 8-K filing dated February 11, 2025, EOG stated that Textor informed the Board of Directors on February 7, 2025, of his decision not to seek re-election at the upcoming 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.
The retirement of Donald F. Textor, who has been serving as a Director of EOG since 2001, will coincide with the conclusion of his current term following the 2025 Annual Meeting. The company emphasized that Textor’s decision to retire and not stand for re-election does not stem from any disagreements with EOG.
During Textor’s tenure, EOG successfully weathered various commodity price fluctuations, established itself as a technology innovator in the industry, and delivered considerable value to its shareholders. The company conveyed its best wishes to Textor and his family following his retirement announcement.
EOG Resources, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is recognized as one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States. The company holds proven reserves in the U.S. and Trinidad. For more information about EOG Resources, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s official website.
For further details on EOG Resources and updates on its operations, investors may contact Pearce Hammond at 713-571-4684, Neel Panchal at 713-571-4884, or Shelby O’Connor at 713-571-4560. Media inquiries can be directed to Kimberly Ehmer at 713-571-4676.
END OF ARTICLE
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read EOG Resources’s 8K filing here.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Banking Stocks Lead the Week: Stronger Economy on the Horizon?