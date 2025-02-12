EOG Resources Announces Retirement of Board Member Donald F. Textor

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) recently disclosed in an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that Donald F. Textor has chosen to retire from the company’s Board of Directors. In the 8-K filing dated February 11, 2025, EOG stated that Textor informed the Board of Directors on February 7, 2025, of his decision not to seek re-election at the upcoming 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

The retirement of Donald F. Textor, who has been serving as a Director of EOG since 2001, will coincide with the conclusion of his current term following the 2025 Annual Meeting. The company emphasized that Textor’s decision to retire and not stand for re-election does not stem from any disagreements with EOG.

EOG Resources expressed its appreciation for Textor’s contributions over the past 24 years. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EOG, extended gratitude for Textor’s dedicated service, highlighting his role in EOG’s growth from a small exploration and production entity to a leading independent player in the oil and gas sector.

During Textor’s tenure, EOG successfully weathered various commodity price fluctuations, established itself as a technology innovator in the industry, and delivered considerable value to its shareholders. The company conveyed its best wishes to Textor and his family following his retirement announcement.

EOG Resources, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is recognized as one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States. The company holds proven reserves in the U.S. and Trinidad. For more information about EOG Resources, individuals are encouraged to visit the company’s official website.

For further details on EOG Resources and updates on its operations, investors may contact Pearce Hammond at 713-571-4684, Neel Panchal at 713-571-4884, or Shelby O’Connor at 713-571-4560. Media inquiries can be directed to Kimberly Ehmer at 713-571-4676.

