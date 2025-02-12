BCR Wealth Strategies LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 4.8% of BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.