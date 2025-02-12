Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,377,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

