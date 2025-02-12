Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.580-0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 50,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.90. Sysmex has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $28.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

