CGI Inc (GIB.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 21st

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

CGI Stock Performance

GIB.A stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$172.15. 55,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,097. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$155.72. CGI has a one year low of C$132.06 and a one year high of C$175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB.A. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CGI from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$178.31.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

