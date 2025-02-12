InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 1,125.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
INM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 145,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,060. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.19.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InMed Pharmaceuticals
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.