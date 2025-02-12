Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Diversified Royalty Stock Performance
TSE:DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.83. 26,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,446. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.91. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.09.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
