Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

TSE:DIV traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.83. 26,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,446. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.91. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.50 and a twelve month high of C$3.09.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp is a multi-royalty company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. As a part of the investment strategy, the firm always purchases trademarks of the companies it is going to acquire. The company gives its partners the benefit of full operational control of their business, participation in the growth of their company, and tax deductibility on royal payments.

