Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. 5,588,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BROS. Wedbush raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

