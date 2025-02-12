BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$60.25 and last traded at C$60.60, with a volume of 32968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.17.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOO

BRP Trading Down 0.3 %

BRP Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.