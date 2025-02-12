Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.35, but opened at $92.69. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 2,146 shares traded.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

