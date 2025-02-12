Rep. Josh Gottheimer Unloads Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,201,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,302,781. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.84. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84,515,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

