Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 195.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,281 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 86,847 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 401.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 107,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 72,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after buying an additional 480,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

