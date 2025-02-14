Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Magna International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Magna International Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of MGA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,339. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magna International has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.



Several brokerages have issued reports on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Magna International from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

