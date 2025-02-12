Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 67,019 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 67,019 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

