Portfolio Design Labs LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 0.8% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.94 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

