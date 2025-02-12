China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,600 shares, an increase of 473.7% from the January 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Liberal Education Trading Down 2.3 %
CLEU traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,906,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,120,191. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.
About China Liberal Education
