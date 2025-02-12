China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,600 shares, an increase of 473.7% from the January 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 2.3 %

CLEU traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,906,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,120,191. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

